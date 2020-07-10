Daily Dividend Report: COO,PAYX,TMO,LNT,AIZ

Cooper Companies announced today that consistent with the plan approved by its board of directors to pay annual dividends, the Company declared a semi-annual dividend of 3 cents per share, payable on August 7, 2020, to stockholders of record on July 23, 2020.

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.62 per share payable August 27, 2020 to shareholders of record August 3, 2020.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share payable on August 17, 2020, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 299 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Assurant, a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock. The common stock will be a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 22, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2020.

