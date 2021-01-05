Daily Dividend Report: COG,ALG,DUK,PNC,CODI

Cabot Oil & Gas today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 4, 2021 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 21, 2021.

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, approving an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.13 per share to $0.14 per share. Payment will be made on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 19, 2021.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.965 per share payable on March 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 12, 2021. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 95 consecutive years.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share. The dividend will be payable Feb. 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 19, 2021.

Compass Diversified, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company's common shares. The distribution for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is payable on January 22, 2021 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of January 15, 2021.

