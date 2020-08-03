Daily Dividend Report: COF,GPN,ETR,LDOS,DCI

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable August 20, 2020, to stockholders of record as of August 10, 2020. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable September 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 10, 2020.

The board of directors of Entergy has approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 13, 2020. Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

Leidos Holdings today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Donaldson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2020. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 65 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.