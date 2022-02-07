Daily Dividend Report: COF,EFX,HOG,ALLE,OTTR

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable February 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of February 14, 2022. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

Equifax today announced that the Equifax Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 22, 2022. Equifax has paid cash dividends for more than 100 consecutive years.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable March 18, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of February 28, 2022.

Allegion, a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per ordinary share of the company - representing a 14-percent increase from 2021 and the company's eighth consecutive year of annual increase in dividends. "Allegion and the Board of Directors maintain our commitment to create shareholder value through a balanced and flexible capital allocation strategy," said David D. Petratis, Allegion chairman, president and CEO. "We enjoy strong cash flow generation and an annual dividend increase above our earnings growth rate reflects our confidence in the long-term vitality of our markets, and the business' ability to invest in innovation and return capital to shareholders." The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022.

Otter Tail announced today the Board of Directors increased the company's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.4125 per share. The increase brings the annual indicated dividend rate to $1.65 per share, a $.09 increase over the 2021 rate. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022. This 5.8 percent increase demonstrates our strong commitment to our shareholders and shows the confidence the board of directors has in our ability to deliver sustainable earnings and cash flows. We expect future dividend increases to be in line with earnings growth while maintaining a long-term targeted payout ratio in the range of 60 to 70 percent. This represents the 83rd year, 333 consecutive quarters, dividends have been paid on common stock.

