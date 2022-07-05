Daily Dividend Report: CODI,OZK,RPM,UMH,CFBK

Compass Diversified, an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The distribution for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is payable on July 28, 2022 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of July 21, 2022.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.32 per share, up $0.01, or 3.23% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on July 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 15, 2022. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last forty-eight quarters.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on July 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2022.

On July 1, 2022, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties, declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.20 per share payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2022. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.80 per share.

CF Bankshares, the parent of CFBank, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share, which represents a 25% increase over its previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 26, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2022. Timothy T. O'Dell, President and CEO, commented, "This dividend increase of 25%, coming at the nine-month mark since our previous dividend increase, reflects our continued confidence in the strength of our business, along with our Board's commitment to generating attractive total returns for our shareholders."

