Daily Dividend Report: CMS,PKI,FBHS,MCK,RYN

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 46 cents per share. It is payable Aug. 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 5, 2022. CMS Energy is a Michigan-based energy company featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on November 11, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that on July 22, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 14, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 26, 2022.

The Board of Directors of McKesson declared on July 22, 2022 a regular dividend of $0.54 per share of common stock, a 15% increase from $0.47 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2022. "This dividend increase demonstrates our continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders as part of our disciplined capital allocation framework," said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer. "It exemplifies the strength of our consistent cash flow generation and reflects our confidence in the long-term trajectory of the business." McKesson has increased its dividend for six consecutive years.

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.285 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2022.

