The Board of Directors of Cummins today approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend on common stock of approximately 8 percent to 1.57 dollars per share from 1.45 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a 10.3% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.535 to $0.590 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on July 28, 2022.

Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 625th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2475 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.97 per share, is payable on August 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date for August's dividend is July 29, 2022.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of 97 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 18, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CMI,MMC,BAX,O,PSX

