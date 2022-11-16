Daily Dividend Report: CLX,NKE,RGLD,AMKR,SRE

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.18 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Feb. 10, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 25, 2023. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividends. The company has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for more than 50 consecutive years.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.340 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock. This represents an increase of 11 percent versus the prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.305 per share. The dividend declared today is payable on December 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 5, 2022. "Today's announcement marks NIKE's 21st consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts," said John Donahoe, President and CEO, NIKE. "This dividend increase illustrates the continued success of our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, as we invest in capabilities that are accelerating our digital transformation and fueling long-term profitable growth."

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors increased the Company's annual calendar year common stock dividend by approximately 7% from $1.40 to $1.50 per share, payable on a quarterly basis of $0.375 per share. The first quarterly dividend at the increased rate is payable on January 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023.

Amkor Technology, a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 50% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend, from $0.05 per share to $0.075 per share, on the company's common stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on December 27, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2022.

Sempra today announced that its board of directors has declared a $1.145 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Jan. 15, 2023, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 22, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CLX,NKE,RGLD,AMKR,SRE

