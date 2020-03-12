Daily Dividend Report: CL,DG,WPM,INTC,CVS

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today increased the quarterly common stock cash dividend to $0.44 per share, up from $0.43 per share. The increase will be effective in the second quarter, 2020. The Board declared that the second quarter dividend is to be paid on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2020. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.76 versus $1.72 per share previously. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

On March 11, 2020, the Dollar General's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share on the Company's common stock, which is a 12.5% increase over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on or before April 21, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2020.

Wheaton Precious Metals is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its first quarterly cash dividend payment for 2020 of US$0.10 per common share, an 11% increase relative to the prior period.

The first quarterly cash dividend for 2020 of US$0.10 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton Precious Metals common shares as of the close of business on March 26, 2020, and will be distributed on or about April 9, 2020.

Intel today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 per share on an annual basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2020.

CVS Health today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on May 4, 2020, to holders of record on April 23, 2020.

