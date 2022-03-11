Daily Dividend Report: CL,AMAT,AMT,ORCL,KR

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.47 per share, an increase of $0.02, payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 21, 2022. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Applied Materials today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new $6 billion share repurchase authorization, supplementing the previous authorization which had $3.2 billion remaining at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, the Board approved an 8.3-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.24 to $0.26 per share, marking the fifth consecutive annual dividend increase. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2022.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.40 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on April 29, 2022 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2022, with a payment date of April 21, 2022.

Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share to be paid on June 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a double-digit compound annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

