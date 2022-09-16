Daily Dividend Report: CIO,TXN,KR,ABT,INTC

City Office REIT announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly dividend amount of $0.20 per share of common stock and common unit of partnership interest for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2022 to all stockholders and operating partnership unitholders, as applicable, of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2022.

Texas Instruments today said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend 8%, from $1.15 per share to $1.24, or $4.96 annualized. The higher dividend will be payable November 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on October 31, 2022, contingent upon formal declaration by the board of directors at its regular meeting in October. The board of directors also authorized the company to repurchase an additional $15 billion of its common stock over time. This is in addition to approximately $8.2 billion of previously authorized repurchases that remained at the end of June 2022. TXN has a proven track record of returning cash to its owners. Today's announcement marks 19 consecutive years of dividend increases. In addition, as of second quarter 2022, the company has reduced its outstanding shares by 47% through its share repurchases since the end of 2004.

The Kroger's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share to be paid on December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2022. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 14% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006. The company continues to expect, subject to board approval, an increasing dividend over time.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 47 cents per share. This marks the 395th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 14, 2022. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 50 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

Intel today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share, $1.46 per share on an annual basis, on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 7, 2022.

