Daily Dividend Report: CHE,MAN,WHF,KNX,MLI,WRB

Chemed announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 34-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on December 7, 2020, to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2020. This is equal to the dividend paid in September 2020. This represents the 198th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 49 years as a public company.

The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.17 per share, a 7.3 percent increase from the most recent dividend of $1.09 per share paid in June 2020. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2020.

WhiteHorse Finance, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Additionally, the Company announced that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending December 31, 2020. The distribution will be payable on January 5, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 21, 2020.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings announced today that its board of directors has declared the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock. The Company's quarterly dividends are pursuant to a cash dividend policy approved by its board of directors. The Company's dividend is payable to stockholders of record on December 4, 2020 and is expected to be paid on December 28, 2020.

Mueller Industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share. The dividend will be payable December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 4, 2020.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 12 cents per share to be paid on December 29, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020.

