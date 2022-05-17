Daily Dividend Report: CHE,LEG,ZBH,PNR,HNI

Following the stockholders' meeting, Chemed's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of May 26, 2022. This represents the 204th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed's 51 years as a public company.

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.44 per share for the second quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 4.8% versus the dividend declared in the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.76 per share, the yield is 4.7%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $37.08 per share. Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 51 consecutive years and possesses one of the highest yields among the Dividend Kings.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the second quarter of 2022. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2022.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on August 5, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2022. 2022 marks the 46th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

HNI announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 8, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2022.

