Chemed announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 38-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on December 5, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022. This is equal to the dividend paid in September 2022. This represents the 206th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 51 years as a public company.

Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.32 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 22, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 8, 2022.

HF Sinclair also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.40 per share, payable on December 5, 2022 to holders of record of common stock on November 21, 2022.

On November 4, 2022, Alpha's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.418 per share, increased from the prior level of $0.392 per share, which will become payable on January 3, 2023 for holders of record as of December 15, 2022. Alpha's board also declared a one-time, special dividend of $5.00 per share, also payable on January 3, 2023 for holders of record as of December 15, 2022.

Mueller Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 25 cents per share. The dividend will be payable December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 2, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CHE,FNV,DINO,AMR,MLI

