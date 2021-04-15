Daily Dividend Report: CE,PPG,COST,NNN,CSWI

Celanese, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share on its common stock, payable May 10, 2021. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of April 26, 2021.

The board of directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share, payable June 11 to shareholders of record May 10. Through the work of dedicated PPG employees who partner with customers every day to create mutual value, the company has raised its annual dividend payout for 49 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company's 491st consecutive dividend payment.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from 70 to 79 cents per share, or $3.16 on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share payable May 14, 2021 to common shareholders of record on April 30, 2021. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs and 86 publicly traded companies in America to have increased annual dividends for 31 or more consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials, today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents an increase of $0.015 per share, or approximately 11%, as compared to the declared dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021.

