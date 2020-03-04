Daily Dividend Report: CCMP,KAI,MRTN,HRB,SRC

Cabot Microelectronics today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on the company's common stock, an increase of approximately five percent over the most recent quarterly dividend, which was paid on or about January 30, 2020. The dividend will be payable on or about April 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2020.

Kadant announced today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to stockholders to $0.24 per share to be paid on May 5, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2020.

Marten Transport announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a 33% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.04 per share of common stock from $0.03 per share, beginning with the dividend payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020. This is Marten's 39th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, Marten will have paid a total of $88.1 million in cash dividends, including special dividends totaling $52.1 million in 2019 and 2012, since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2010.

H&R Block today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

Spirit Realty Capital, a net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on February 27, 2020 of $0.625 per common share, representing an annualized rate of $2.50 per common share. Stockholders of record as of Tuesday, March 31, 2020 will receive the cash dividend on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.