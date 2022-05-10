Daily Dividend Report: CCI,TROW,MCHP,GLPI,REYN

Crown Castle International announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.47 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

T. Rowe Price Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share payable June 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 27.6 cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 20, 2022. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 70 times since its inception. "Microchip's financial performance in the March 2022 quarter was very strong, resulting in solid cash generation and significant debt reduction," said Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair. "Today, our Board of Directors approved a sequential increase in our dividend of 9.1% to 27.6 cents per share, up from our February dividend of 25.3 cents per share. Also, our Board is now targeting to increase our dividend at least 9% sequentially, which is up from the 7% sequential increases communicated at our Investor and Analyst Day on November 8, 2021. These actions reflect confidence in the cash-generating capability of our business, as well as our ongoing commitment to returning capital to our stockholders."

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that yesterday, the Company's Board of Directors declared the second quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.705 per share of its common stock, an increase from the first quarter 2022 cash dividend of $0.69 per share which was paid in March 2022. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2022.

Reynolds Consumer Products, announced that on April 28, 2022, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The Company expects to pay this dividend on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as May 17, 2022.

