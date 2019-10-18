Daily Dividend Report: CCI, K, ED, SXT, PPG, DFS

Crown Castle's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, representing an increase of approximately 7% over the previous quarterly dividend of $1.125 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 31, 2019 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019. Future dividends are subject to the approval of Crown Castle's Board of Directors.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.57 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 16, 2019, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019. The ex-dividend date is November 29, 2019. This is the 380th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Consolidated Edison, declared a quarterly dividend of 74 cents a share on its common stock, payable December 16, 2019 to stockholders of record as of November 13, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share, an increase of 8.3% per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 4, 2019.

The board of directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, payable Dec. 12 to shareholders of record Nov. 12. This marks the company's 485th consecutive dividend payment. Through ongoing dedication and expertise of its workforce, the company has raised its annual dividend payout for 47 consecutive years and paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

The Board of Directors of Discover Financial Services declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of common stock payable on December 5, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2019.

