Daily Dividend Report: CBOE,MUSA,PH,HD,MDT

Cboe Global Markets, a leading provider ofglobal marketinfrastructure and tradable products, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022, representing a four percent increase from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.48 per share. The third-quarter 2022 dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Murphy USA today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy USA of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 per share on an annualized basis, reflecting a 3% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 30, 2022.

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2022. The dividend is payable September 9, 2022. This is the company's 289th consecutive quarterly dividend. Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.90 per share. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on September 1, 2022. This is the 142nd consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, August 18, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 second quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CBOE,MUSA,PH,HD,MDT

