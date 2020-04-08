Daily Dividend Report: CAT,ROK,LEN,UNF,KNOP

The board of directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 20, 2020. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 26 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 10, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 5, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2020.

The Board of Directors of UniFirst today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share on the Company's Class B Common Stock. Both dividends are payable on June 29, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 8, 2020.

KNOT Offshore Partners announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2020 of $0.52 per common unit. This corresponds to $2.08 per outstanding common unit on an annualized basis. This cash distribution will be paid on May 14, 2020 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 1, 2020.

