The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to raise the quarterly cash dividend by nine cents, an 8% increase, to one dollar and twenty cents per share of common stock, payable August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022.

Since the company was formed, Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 28 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Rent-A-Center, a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on July 12, 2022, to the Company's common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 21, 2022.

Dell Technologies announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, which will be payable on July 29 to shareholders of record as of July 20. Dell began paying a quarterly cash dividend in April following board approval of a dividend policy in February of this year.

AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on July 22, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2022.

Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.46 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.69 per share on its Class B Common Stock. The dividends are payable on July 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CAT,RCII,DELL,ACM,GEF

