Daily Dividend Report: CAT,O,CTAS,ROK,QCOM

The board of directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and three cents per share of common stock, payable on May 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26, 2021.

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher dividends to shareholders for 27 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 610th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.235 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.82 per share, is payable on May 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 3, 2021. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is April 30, 2021.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend at its meeting today. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2021. Cintas has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 37 consecutive years since it went public in 1983 and increased the annual regular dividend every year.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 10, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share, payable on June 24, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2021.

