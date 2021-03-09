Daily Dividend Report: CASY,DKS,HPP,TGLS,ITIC

At its March meeting, the Casey's General Stores Board of Directors voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 3, 2021.

On March 5, 2021, the DICK's Sporting Goods Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.3625 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 19, 2021. This dividend represents an increase of 16% over the Company's previous quarterly per share amount and is equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.45 per share.

Hudson Pacific Properties today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.25 per share for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 19, 2021.

Tecnoglass, a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products serving the global residential and commercial end markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0275 per share, or $0.11 per share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Investors Title announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $.44 per share to shareholders of record March 23, 2021, payable March 30, 2021. Investors Title Company is a publicly-held North Carolina company whose stock is traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

