Daily Dividend Report: CARR,BK,LNT,AON,CEQP

Carrier Global, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per outstanding share of Carrier common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 19, 2022 to shareowners of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on May 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2022.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4275 per share payable on May 16, 2022, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 306 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, announced on February 18, 2022, that the Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.51 per share. The dividend is payable May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.

Crestwood Equity Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership's quarterly cash distribution of $0.655 per limited partner unit, $2.620 annually, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, which represents an approximate 5% increase quarter-over-quarter. In addition, Crestwood announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2111 per Class A preferred equity unit $0.8444 annually. Both common and preferred distributions will be made on May 13, 2022, to unitholders of record as of May 6, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CARR,BK,LNT,AON,CEQP

