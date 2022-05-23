Daily Dividend Report: CABO,AIN,INGR,CMP,TCBK

The Board of Directors of Cable One today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Albany International today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock, payable July 8, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 7, 2022.

Today, the board of directors of Ingredion declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on July 26, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

The board of directors of Compass Minerals, a leading global provider of essential minerals, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. This dividend is payable June 20, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2022.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock, no par value on May 19, 2022. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2022 to holders of record on June 10, 2022.

