Daily Dividend Report: C, ADP, BK, PPG, CCL

Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on February 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2020.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 91 cents per share payable April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.

The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) authorized a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.31 per share, payable on February 7, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 27, 2020.

PPG (PPG) declared a regular quarterly dividend of 51 cents per share, payable March 12 to shareholders of record February 21.

Carnival Corporation announced that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share. The company's boards of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of February 21, 2020, and a payment date of March 13, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.