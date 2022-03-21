Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022 payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2022.

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 80 cents per share, payable May 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 20, 2022.

The board of directors of Essential Utilities today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2682 per share, payable June 1, 2022 to all shareholders of record on May 13, 2022. Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 77 years and has increased the dividend 31 times in the last 30 years.

First United announces that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.15 per share that will be payable on May 2, 2022 to holders of record of the Corporation's common stock as of April 18, 2022.

Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.054182 per unit, payable on April 14, 2022, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BXP,LOW,WTRG,FUNC,CRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.