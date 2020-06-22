Daily Dividend Report: BXP,GE,HCKT,BFS,MFNC

Boston Properties, the largest publicly-traded owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020. The dividend is consistent with last quarter and represents an increase of 3%, or $0.03 per share from the prior year. The Company's current dividend yield is 4.1% based on the closing share price on June 18, 2020.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 27, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on June 29, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 26, 2020.

The Hackett Group, a global intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and leading enterprise benchmarking and best practices digital transformation firm, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 9.5 cents per share for its shareholders of record on June 30, 2020 to be paid on July 10, 2020.

On June 18, 2020, Saul Centers declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share on its common stock, to be paid on July 31, 2020, to holders of record on July 17, 2020. The common dividend is the same as the amount paid in the previous quarter, and the prior year's comparable quarter.

Mackinac Financial, the bank holding company for mBank, announced the approval of a cash dividend by its Board of Directors on June 22, 2020. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.14 per common share for the second quarter of 2020, payable July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record at July 6, 2020. The dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter's dividend.

