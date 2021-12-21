Daily Dividend Report: BXP,CUZ,USB,SFBS,FE

Boston Properties, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period October 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 payable on January 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to common shareholders of record on January 5, 2022.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces, At a meeting held on December 20, 2021, its Board of Directors increased the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.20 per share to $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 1, 2022. ServisFirst has increased its dividend annually since the company went public in 2014.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.