Daily Dividend Report: BXMT,FDX,THO,RC,NYMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the second quarter of 2020. This dividend is payable on July 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share on FedEx common stock. The dividend is payable July 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 29, 2020.

Thor Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at their June 16, 2020 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on July 14, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.

Ready Capital announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock and Operating Partnership unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This dividend is payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2020.

New York Mortgage Trust, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share on shares of its common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The dividend will be payable on July 27, 2020 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2020.

