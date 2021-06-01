Daily Dividend Report: BSY,THG,TCBK,ARE,RICK

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.03 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on June 15, 2021 to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on June 8, 2021.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 25, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock, no par value on May 27, 2021. The dividend is payable on June 25, 2021 to holders of record on June 11, 2021.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.12 per common share for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2021. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending June 30, 2021, of $4.36 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended June 30, 2020.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 third quarter ending June 30, 2021. The 3Q21 dividend is payable June 25, 2021, to holders of record June 11, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 10, 2021. This marks RCI's 22nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

