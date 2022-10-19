Daily Dividend Report: BRO,LECO,PB,CFG,SON

Brown & Brown announces that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2022. The dividend represents a 12.2% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1025 per share and is the twenty-ninth consecutive annual dividend increase for the Company.

Lincoln Electric Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 14.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.56 per share to $0.64 per share, or to $2.56 per share on an annualized basis. This marks the 27th consecutive annual increase of the dividend. The dividend is payable January 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2022.

Prosperity Bancshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.55 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, payable January 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022. The fourth quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or 5.77%, from the prior quarter.

Citizens Financial Group announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.42 per share. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco has declared a $0.49 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022. According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 390th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on October 18, 2022, the Company's dividend provides an approximate 3.14 percent yield.

