Daily Dividend Report: BNS, ATRI, WM, STLD, DKS

Scotiabank announced a dividend, payable October 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 4, 2022 of $1.03 per share.

Atrion Corporation (ATRI) announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend from $1.95 per share to $2.15 per share. Specifically, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.15 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2022.

WM (WM) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable Sept. 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on Sept. 9, 2022.

Steel Dynamics STLD) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022 and is payable on or about October 14, 2022.

DICK'S Sporting Goods declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.4875 per share on the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable in cash on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022.

