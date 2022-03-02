Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Waste Management today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share payable March 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.5 cents per share payable on Hess Common Stock, an increase of 50% from the previously paid quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2022. The company also announced that it had repaid the remaining $500 million of a $1 billion term loan maturing in March 2023.

IFF announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share of its common stock, payable on April 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022.

At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3475 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 29, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMY,WM,HES,IFF,PNM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.