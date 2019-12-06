Daily Dividend Report: BMY, WEC, CHRW, EMN, DEI, GE

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) declared an increase of 9.8% percent in the company's quarterly dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2020. The dividend increase will result in a quarterly dividend of forty-five cents ($0.45) per share on the $.10 par value Common Stock of the corporation. The next quarterly dividend will be payable on February 3, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2020.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced that it is planning to raise the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 63.25 cents per share in the first quarter of 2020. This would represent an increase of 4.25 cents per share.

The directors expect to declare the new dividend at their regularly scheduled meeting in January. The dividend - which would be equivalent to an annual rate of $2.53 per share - would be payable March 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on Feb. 14, 2020.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) declared an increase to its regular quarterly cash dividend to 51 cents ($0.51) per share from 50 cents ($0.50) per share, payable on December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2019.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.66 per share on the company's common stock, a 6.5 percent increase from $0.62 per share. The dividend is payable Jan. 3, 2020, to stockholders of record as of Dec. 16, 2019.

Douglas Emmett (DEI) has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019. This represents an 8% increase over the Company's 2019 quarterly dividend.

GE (GE) declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 27, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 23, 2019. The ex-dividend date is December 20, 2019.

