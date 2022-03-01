Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.

Linde today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.17 per share, reflecting a 10% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable on March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 11, 2022. The Board of Directors also approved a new share repurchase program for up to $10 billion of Linde's ordinary shares. This new program replaces the $5 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 25, 2021 and was recently completed.

On February 28, 2022, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2022.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The common stock dividend for the 12 months ending March 31, 2022, of $4.54 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.

On February 28, 2022, Healthcare Trust of America's Board of Directors issued a quarterly dividend of $0.325 per share of common stock. This represents an annualized rate of $1.30 per share of common stock with an annualized yield of 4.2% based on HTA's closing share price as of February 25, 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 4, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMO,LIN,KSS,ARE,HTA

