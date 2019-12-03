Daily Dividend Report: BMO, SRC, BKE, TJX, CPT

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, a 3 cent increase from the previous quarter and up 6 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on February 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020. The dividends on the preferred shares are payable on February 25, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2020.

Spirit Realty Capital, a net-lease real estate investment trust that invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on November 8, 2019 of $0.625 per common share, representing an annualized rate of $2.50 per common share. Stockholders of record as of Tuesday, December 31, 2019 will receive the cash dividend on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on December 2, 2019, the Board authorized a $1.25 per share special cash dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2020. The Board also authorized a $0.30 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2020. This represents an increase of $0.05 per share, or 20 percent, in the Company's regular quarterly dividend rate. Both the $1.25 per share special cash dividend and the $0.30 per share regular quarterly dividend are payable on January 24, 2020 and will be paid together.

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.23 per share payable March 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on February 13, 2020.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.80 per share to holders of record as of December 16, 2019 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on January 17, 2020.

