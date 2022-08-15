Daily Dividend Report: BMI,WLK,VNT,CRS,CXDO

The Board of Directors of Badger Meter, today authorized a 12.5% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.225 per share from $0.20 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 26, 2022. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $0.90 per share. Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We remain committed to our long tradition of paying dividends to our shareholders as part of their total returns, and are incredibly proud of achieving 30 consecutive years of dividend increases. Dividends are a key element of our disciplined approach to capital allocation, and evidence of the confidence that Badger Meter has in the resilience of our earnings and cash flow."

The Board of Directors of Westlake declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.3570 per share for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 20% from the $0.2975 per share of the first quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on September 6, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 22, 2022. This is the 72nd successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

Vontier a global industrial technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable on September 22, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2022.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, payable September 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 23, 2022. The ex-dividend date is August 22, 2022.

Crexendo today announced that on August 9, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.005 per common share to be paid on September 2, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on the August 23, 2022. Crexendo's previous quarterly dividend of $0.005 per common share was paid on June 10, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMI,WLK,VNT,CRS,CXDO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.