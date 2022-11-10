BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.88 per share of common stock, payable December 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.91 per common share, an increase of 4.6% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 30, 2022 to holders of record on Dec. 9, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2023 is $3.64 per share. "This is the 51st consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend, maintaining BD's membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to create value through execution of our BD 2025 strategy and return capital to shareholders."

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend is payable December 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 9, 2022.

Stifel Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.30 per share, payable December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Kite Realty Group Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.24 per common share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. This distribution will be paid on or about January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BLK,BDX,CME,SF,KRG

