Daily Dividend Report: BLK, ALK, CMA, MRK, AAPL

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $3.63 per share, payable March 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2020.

Alaska Air Group announced today a 7% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.35 per share to $0.375 per share. This is the seventh time the company has raised the dividend since initiating the quarterly dividend in July 2013, with a cumulative increase of 275% since that time. The dividend will be paid on March 5, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of Feb. 18, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Comerica announced an increase in our quarterly cash dividend for common stock from 67 cents per share to 68 cents. The dividend is payable April 1, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020.

Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share of the company's common stock for the second quarter of 2020. Payment will be made on April 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.77 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020.

