Daily Dividend Report: BKU,RCII,SLG,SAIC,TWO

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, reflecting a 9% increase from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022.

Rent-A-Center, a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions for consumers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on April 22, 2022, to the Company's common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 5, 2022.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3108 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on April 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022.

Science Applications International announced today that the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company's common stock payable on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2022. SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the board of directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

Two Harbors Investmen, an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter dividend is payable on April 29, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2022.

