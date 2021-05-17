Daily Dividend Report: BKR,HVT,VMC,TSN,SGC

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on June 4, 2021 to holders of record on May 25, 2021.

Havertys announced today, that its board of directors authorized an increase in its quarterly cash dividend. The board approved raising the quarterly dividend 13.6% from $0.22 per share to $0.25 per share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend for the company's Class A common stock was also increased from $0.20 per share to $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-seven cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 11, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on May 11, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share on Class A common stock and $0.4005 per share on Class B common stock, payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable June 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 28, 2021. Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to raise our dividend by 20% as a result of the significant increases in our operating results over the last year and our continued confidence for the future."

