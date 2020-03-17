Daily Dividend Report: BHE,IHC,NI,FE,USB

Benchmark Electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on April 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Independence Holding announced that the Board of Directors has voted to increase the annual cash dividend by 10% to $.44 per share of common stock; and declared its semi-annual cash dividend of $.22 per share of common stock payable to stockholders of record on June 15, 2020, with a payment date of June 29th, 2020.

The Board of Directors of NiSource yesterday declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 21 cents per share, payable May 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 7, 2020.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per common share, payable April 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.68 per common share.

