Daily Dividend Report: BEN,NLY,TGT,JCI,NUE

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.29 per share payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on June 30, 2022. The quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents an approximately 4% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the second quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable July 29, 2022, to common shareholders of record on June 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2022.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share, a 20% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 90 cents. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 17, 2022. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 220th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2022 is on track to be the 51st consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.

The board of directors of Johnson Controls International approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

The board of directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2022 and is Nucor's 197th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

