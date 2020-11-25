Daily Dividend Report: BDX,HPQ,FFIC,FMNB,BTG

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per common share, an increase of 5.1% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of record on December 10, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2021 is $3.32 per share. "This is the 49th consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend. This increase reflects our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to return capital to our shareholders and create value for all stakeholders," said Tom Polen, CEO and president of BD.

The HP board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1938 per share on the company's common stock, representing an increase of 10% from the prior dividend. The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2021, is payable on January 6, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 9, 2020. HP has approximately 1.3 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

Flushing Financial, the parent holding company for Flushing Bank, today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.21 per common share, payable on December 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020.

On November 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of December 11, 2020 and is payable to shareholders on December 31, 2020.

B2Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.04 per share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on December 18, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 8, 2020.

