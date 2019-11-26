Daily Dividend Report: BDX, APD, ADI, CBRL, SJI

BD (BDX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 cents per common share, an increase of 2.6 percent from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2019 to holders of record on December 10, 2019.

Air Products (APD) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2020.

The ADI Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 17, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared a quarterly dividend to common shareholders of $1.30 per share, payable on February 5, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 17, 2020.

SJI (SJI) voted to increase the company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.28750 per share to $0.29500 per share. The new annualized dividend of $1.18 represents an increase of 2.61 percent per share over the previous level. The dividend is payable December 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 10, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.