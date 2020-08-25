Daily Dividend Report: BBY,BMO,UVSP,KBAL,PWOD

Today, Best Buy announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 6, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020.

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, unchanged from the previous quarter and up 3 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 26, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 2, 2020.

Univest Financial, parent company of Univest Bank and Trust and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, today declared a $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on October 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Kimball International declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 25, 2020.

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2020 cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend represents an increase of $0.01 over the third quarter 2019 dividend as adjusted for a 3 for 2 common stock split during the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable September 22, 2020 to shareholders of record September 8, 2020.

