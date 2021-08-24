Markets
Daily Dividend Report: BBY, GL, VGR, JOAN

Best Buy announced its board of directors has authorized the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 14, 2021.

Globe Life (GL) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1975 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of close of business of the Company's transfer agent on October 4, 2021. The dividend will be paid on November 1, 2021.

Vector Group (VGR) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on September 29, 2021 to holders of record as of September 15, 2021.

The Board of Directors of JOANN (JOAN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per common share. The dividend is payable on September 24, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 10, 2021.

