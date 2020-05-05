Daily Dividend Report: BAX,SYK,EMT,LLY,AIG

Baxter International, a leading global medical products company, today announced an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to a rate of $0.245 per share of common stock. This represents an approximately 11% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.22 per share. Baxter's Board of Directors declared the dividend payable on July 1, 2020, to stockholders of record as of June 5, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is now $0.98 per share of common stock.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020, representing an increase of approximately 11% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The board of directors of Emerson today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty cents per share of common stock payable June 10, 2020 to stockholders of record May 15, 2020.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.74 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

American International Group today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 29, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

