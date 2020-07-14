Daily Dividend Report: BAX,O,FAST,DX,FBHS

Baxter International, a leading global medical products company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2020. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.98 per share of common stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 601st consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2335 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.802 per share, is payable on August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2020. The ex-dividend date for August's dividend is July 31, 2020.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid in cash on August 25, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 28, 2020. Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

Dynex Capital, announced today the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for July 2020. The dividend is payable on August 4, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 23, 2020.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2020.

